July 15 Veteran investor Bill Mott is to retire from fund management at the end of the year and plans to stop running the PSigma Income fund from Christmas, a British newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Eric Moore and Gervais Williams will run the fund once Mott leaves, the Telegraph reported on its website. (bit.ly/1l0D0Zz)

Mott, who has a PhD in quantum physics and ran the popular Credit Suisse Income fund for most of the 1990s, has been in charge of the PSigma Income fund since its launch in 2007.

AIM-listed money manager Miton Group took control of the fund last year, when it bought PSigma Asset Management Holdings.

"Bill has made an outstanding contribution to the fund management industry in the UK. We would like to wish him a very happy retirement," Miton Chairman Ian Dighe said, according to the Telegraph. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)