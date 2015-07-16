July 16 UK-based asset manager Miton Group Plc said it appointed Carlos Moreno to its investment team as European equities fund manager.

Moreno, who has 21 years investment experience across European equities, was previously fund manager at JO Hambro Capital Management Group, Miton said.

He has also worked as portfolio manager at Thames River Capital Management and as an equity analyst at Fidelity Worldwide Investments. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)