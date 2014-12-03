Dec 3 Asset manager Miton Group Plc appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.

Mellis will cover accounts across London and the southeast of England, including East Anglia, the company said.

Most recently, he was business development manager at London & Capital.

Mellis will report to Neil Bridge, head of sales at Miton Group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)