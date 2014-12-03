BRIEF-Interface names Bruce Hausmann as chief financial officer
* Interface inc says Hausmann joins interface from Aramark Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Asset manager Miton Group Plc appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.
Mellis will cover accounts across London and the southeast of England, including East Anglia, the company said.
Most recently, he was business development manager at London & Capital.
Mellis will report to Neil Bridge, head of sales at Miton Group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Physicians realty trust announces public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
* Smart REIT announces $150 million series q senior unsecured debentures issue