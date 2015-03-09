JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesian hospital operator PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat aims to raise 4.5 trillion rupiah ($344.56 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) after setting the offering price at 17,000 rupiah per share, IFR reported on Monday.

The company will sell 262 million shares in the IPO. It previously set an indicative price range of 14,500 to 18,000 rupiah per share. ($1 = 13,060.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)