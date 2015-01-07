Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
JAKARTA Jan 7 Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga plans to start pre-marketing its initial public offering (IPO) worth $200 million to $300 million in late January or early February, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing two people close to the deal.
Morgan Stanley and UBS are the senior underwriters for the planned IPO while CIMB is the junior underwriter, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Mitra Keluarga competes with Indonesian healthcare providers such as PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: