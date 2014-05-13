UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Buhari chairs first cabinet meeting after return
* Council to be chaired by Buhari's deputy (Adds details, background)
(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
TOKYO May 13 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp will make a tender offer for a majority stake in industrial gas provider Taiyo Nippon Sanso, according to a statement issued through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Japan's biggest chemical company said it is seeking to increase its stake in Taiyo Nippon to 51 percent from 27 percent and is offering 1,030 yen per share, a 16 percent premium to the closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Council to be chaired by Buhari's deputy (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed opportunities for new economic programs and investments between the two countries during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.