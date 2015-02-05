WASHINGTON Feb 5 Two executives of Japanese auto parts company Mitsuba Corp were indicted on Thursday on charges of conspiring to fix the prices of auto parts and obstruction of justice, the Justice Department said.

Hiroyuki Komiya and Hirofumi Nakayama, both of whom were sales executives, were charged with fixing the prices of windshield wiper systems and components sold to automakers in the United States between 2000 and 2010, the department said.

They are also accused of trying to persuade Mitsuba employees to delete electronic data and destroy documents, the department said.

Attempts to contact Komiya and Nakayama through Mitsuba in the United States were not immediately successful.

The indictments bring to 52 the number of executives who have been indicted or pleaded guilty in a U.S. probe of price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts, ball bearings, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.

A total of 32 companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to do so. They include Takata Corp, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd, Japan's Sanden Corp, Minebea Co Ltd Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd.

The case at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and is US v. Hiroyuki Komiya and Hirofumi Nakayama, No. 15-20059. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)