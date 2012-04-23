BEIJING, April 23 Mitsubishi Motor wants to start producing Mirage compact models in China by 2014, a top company official said on Monday.

President Osamu Masuko told a small group of reporters at the Beijing Autoshow that Mitsubishi aims for at least 100,000 annual sales of Mirage a year in China.

The company also aims for China sales of 300,000 in 2015 versus 164,000 in 2011. (Reportin by Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)