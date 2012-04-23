UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
BEIJING, April 23 Mitsubishi Motor wants to start producing Mirage compact models in China by 2014, a top company official said on Monday.
President Osamu Masuko told a small group of reporters at the Beijing Autoshow that Mitsubishi aims for at least 100,000 annual sales of Mirage a year in China.
The company also aims for China sales of 300,000 in 2015 versus 164,000 in 2011. (Reportin by Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp , T-Mobile USA Inc without taking any action.
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains for the country's biggest banks, which stand to benefit moves to scale back regulations in the U.S. financial industry, and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co on a takeover move.