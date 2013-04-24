TOKYO, April 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp estimated its net profit for the financial year ended March 31 at 38 billion yen ($382.5 million), nearly triple the original forecast it had issued in February, citing the yen's depreciation and cost cuts.

The estimate shows a 58.8 percent increase from the net profit posted in the year ended March 2012.

The Japanese automaker also estimated its operating profit at 67.4 billion yen, up 5.9 percent from a year ago.

Mitsubishi Motors is set to announce its fourth quarter results on Thursday.

Shares in Mitsubishi Motors climbed 6.7 percent after the announcement to 112 yen, outperforming the Nikkei index that rose 1.3 percent. ($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Stephen Coates)