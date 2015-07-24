KARUIZAWA, Japan, July 24 Mitsubishi Electric
Corp will not bring overseas production back to Japan
even if the yen weakens further against the dollar, adviser
Setsuhiro Shimomura said on Friday.
"For companies that moved production overseas to take
advantage of cheaper labour, there may be a move to switch to
domestic production with the weaker yen," he said at a retreat
for executives in the resort town of Karuizawa, northwest of
Tokyo.
"But Mitsubishi Electric set up overseas production sites to
meet local demand, so a further weakening in the yen would not
lead to a return of production to Japan," he said.
Shimomura added that it was desirable for the dollar-yen
rate to trade in a stable range, and that a yen weaker than 125
to the dollar would hurt the profitability of products sold in
Japan by lifting import costs for parts.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)