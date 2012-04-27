TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Friday it booked an appraisal loss of 37.6 billion yen ($465.4 million) on its shareholdings in chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp on a parent-only basis for the year to March 2012. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)