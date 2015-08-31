UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Aug 31 Mitsubishi Estate Co said on Monday it would build a massive office and retail complex in central Tokyo for a cost of more than 1 trillion yen ($8.27 billion).
The 3.1-hectar complex, to be adjacent to Tokyo Station, will feature four towers including a 390-metre-high building that would be Japan's tallest, the company said. The project is due to be completed by March 2028, it said.
Mitsubishi Estate has already redeveloped a significant portion of Tokyo's Marunouchi district and turned the area into Japan's financial hub.
($1 = 120.9600 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
