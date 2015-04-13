TOKYO, April 13 Japan's three Mitsubishi group
companies have signed a contract with state-owned National Gas
Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd and Massy Holdings
to build a methanol producing plant in the Caribbean
country for about $1 billion.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co, Mitsubishi Corp
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said they will
aim to complete the construction of the plant, capable of
producing 1 million tonnes per year of methanol in June 2018,
with operations set to start in October that year.
The Japanese firms said they have signed contracts for
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and gas supply
and that discussions were under way with a banking syndicate to
finalise a loan agreement.
Methanol will be sold worldwide, they said. The plant will
also have capacity to make 20,000 tonnes per year of dimethyl
ether, which would be promoted as a substitute for diesel in
Trinidad and Tobago.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)