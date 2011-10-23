TOKYO Oct 24 Military data on weapons including warplanes and information on nuclear power plants may have been stolen during the cyber attack against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries that became apparent in August, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

It is unclear if the military data, which includes information on defence equipment that Japan's Defence Ministry had ordered, is deemed as sensitive defence information, the Asahi said , citing a source close to the matter.

Mitsubishi Heavy, Japan's biggest weapons supplier, said last month that network information such as IP addresses may have been leaked but that it had so far not confirmed any leaks on its products or technologies. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)