TOKYO Oct 24 Military data on weapons including
warplanes and information on nuclear power plants may have been
stolen during the cyber attack against Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries that became apparent in August, the Asahi
newspaper reported on Monday.
It is unclear if the military data, which includes
information on defence equipment that Japan's Defence Ministry
had ordered, is deemed as sensitive defence information, the
Asahi said , citing a source close to the matter.
Mitsubishi Heavy, Japan's biggest weapons supplier, said
last month that network information such as IP addresses may
have been leaked but that it had so far not confirmed any leaks
on its products or technologies.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)