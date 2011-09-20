* Defence ministry tells Mitsubishi Heavy to conduct probe
* Mitsubishi Heavy shares drop 3.7 pct vs 1.5 pct Nikkei
fall
* Japan defence minister says hasn't so far heard of any
important info leak
(Recasts)
TOKYO, Sept 20 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
, Japan's biggest weapons maker, may have been in breach
of contracts to supply billions of dollars of equipment to the
military by not telling the defence ministry about a cyber
attack on its computers, an official said on Tuesday.
Under the terms of an agreement the government imposes on
all contractors, companies are obliged to inform it promptly of
any breach of sensitive or classified information, the official
said.
An angry defence ministry on Tuesday demanded the company
carry out a full probe.
"It's up to the defence ministry to decide whether or not
the information is important. That is not for Mitsubishi Heavy
to decide. A report should have been made," a spokesman for the
ministry told Reuters. Officials there only learnt of the attack
from local press reports Monday.
A second military contractor, IHI Corp , which
supplies engine parts for fighter planes, said its employees had
been subject to a growing number of suspicious e-mails which it
had informed the police about.
A spokesman didn't elaborate on the nature of the mails. The
Nikkei business daily had said earlier the company had also been
the victim of a cyber attack.
Mitsubishi Heavy, which has built the U.S.-designed F-15
fighter jet and missile systems including Patriot batteries
under licence, said on Monday that computer systems had been
accessed in August and some network information, such as IP
addresses, may have been leaked.
Should Mitsubishi's probe reveal the loss of sensitive data,
the defence ministry could impose penalties on its main domestic
arms supplier, a business that accounts for substantial chunk of
Mitsubishi Heavy's revenue.
"The company is still assessing the damage so the impact is
still unknown at this point, but because defence is so important
to the company's business this is bad news," said Mitsushige
Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.
Mitsubishi Heavy won 215 deals worth 260 billion yen ($3.4
billion) from the Defence Ministry in the year to last March, or
nearly a quarter of the ministry's spending that year.
Besides surface-to-air Patriot missiles the weapons included
and AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles.
Defence Minister Yasuo Ichikawa said he had so far received
no reports of classified information having been looted in the
online assault. He did not say what information was at risk.
An investigation by a computer security company revealed
connections were made to 14 overseas sites, including at least
20 servers in China, Hong Kong, the United States and India, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier, citing unidentified sources.
A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman declined to comment further on
the first known cyber attack on Japan's defence industry, saying
it aims to conclude an investigation by the end of September. He
added that he was unaware of the details of the company's supply
contract with the government.
A Japanese defence white paper released last month urged
better protection against cyber attacks after a spate of
high-profile online assaults this year that included Lockheed
Martin and other U.S. defence contractors.
That call for vigilance came after the United States
revealed in July that 24,000 files had been stolen by a foreign
intelligence entity from a U.S. defence contractor in March.
Mitsubishi Heavy shares fell 3.7 percent to 317 yen in
Tokyo, compared with a 1.6 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei
average .
($1 = 76.405 Japanese Yen)
