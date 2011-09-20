* Defence ministry tells Mitsubishi Heavy to conduct probe
* Mitsubishi Heavy shares drop 3.7 pct vs 1.6 pct Nikkei
fall
* China dismisses suggestion hacking originated there
(Adds details on Kawasaki Heavy)
By Mayumi Negishi and James Topham
TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan told its biggest weapons
supplier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , to investigate a
cyber attack on its computers on Tuesday, warning it may have
breached contracts to supply billions of dollars of equipment by
keeping quiet about the online assault.
Under the terms of an agreement the government imposes on
all contractors, companies are obliged to inform it promptly of
any breach of sensitive or classified information, a defence
official said. Defence officials learnt of the August attack
from local press reports Monday.
"It's up to the defence ministry to decide whether or not
the information is important. That is not for Mitsubishi Heavy
to decide. A report should have been made," a spokesman for the
ministry told Reuters.
Professor Yoshiyasu Takefuji, a cyber-security expert at
Keio University, said this was the first example of
defence-related cyber attack in Japan and had to be taken
seriously.
"This happened a month ago, and it's just in the last few
days they realized how bad it was," he said. "They've been
dozing for the past month."
There was no clue as to who was responsible. A Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed suggestions the hacking
could have originated in China.
"The Chinese government has consistently opposed hacking
attack activities. Relevant laws strictly prohibit this,"
spokesman Hong Lei told reporters.
"China is one of the main victims of hacking ... Criticizing
China as being the source of hacking attacks not only is
baseless, it is also not beneficial for promoting international
cooperation for internet security."
The hacking furore may widen after a second military
contractor, IHI Corp , which supplies engine parts for
fighter planes, said its employees had been subject to a growing
number of suspicious e-mails.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries , a maker of airplanes,
helicopters and rocket systems, has also been receiving
virus-tainted e-mails, according to a company spokesman.
The spokesman had no further details on the contents of the
messages but said no data had been leaked as a result.
PUNITIVE ACTION
A spokesman from Mistubishi Heavy didn't elaborate on the
nature of the e-mails. The Nikkei business daily had said
earlier the company had also been the victim of a cyber attack.
Mitsubishi Heavy, which has built the U.S.-designed F-15
fighter jet and missile systems including Patriot batteries
under licence, said on Monday that computer systems had been
accessed and some network information, such as IP addresses, may
have been leaked.
Should Mitsubishi's probe reveal the loss of sensitive data,
the defence ministry could impose penalties on its main domestic
arms supplier, a business that accounts for a tenth of
Mitsubishi Heavy's revenue.
As much of that equipment is built in partnership with U.S.
companies including Raytheon Co. and Lockheed Martin
Corp. , the impact of any punitive action could spread.
Mitsubishi Heavy won 215 deals worth 260 billion yen ($3.4
billion) from the Defence Ministry in the year to last March, or
nearly a quarter of the ministry's spending that year.
Besides surface-to-air Patriot missiles the weapons included
and AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles.
Defence Minister Yasuo Ichikawa said he had so far received
no reports of classified information being stolen. He did not
say what information was at risk.
An investigation by a computer security company revealed
connections were made to 14 overseas sites, including at least
20 servers in China, Hong Kong, the United States and India, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier, citing unidentified sources.
Overall 83 computers and servers at 11 locations including
its head office, factories and R&D center were accessed in the
attack, a Mitsubishi spokesman confirmed.
If Mitsubishi's probe reveals the loss of classified data,
it would represent the third major breach in security at the
company in less than a decade following the loss of nuclear
reactor test data in 2006 and the leak of information on its
fighter jets in 2003, local media reported
The Mitsubishi spokesman declined to comment further on the
August cyber attack, saying it aims to conclude its
investigation by the end of September. He declined to discuss
the company's supply contract with the government.
A Japanese defence white paper released last month urged
better protection against cyber attacks after a spate of
high-profile online assaults this year that included Lockheed
Martin and other U.S. defence contractors.
That call for vigilance came after the United States
revealed in July that 24,000 files had been stolen by a foreign
intelligence entity from a U.S. defence contractor in March.
"No country takes this seriously until something bad
happens. But if they don't take it seriously this time, there
will be another big incident," Keio University's Takefuji said.
Mitsubishi Heavy shares fell 3.7 percent to 317 yen in
Tokyo, compared with a 1.6 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei
average .
($1 = 76.405 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Isabel Reynolds, Lisa Twaronite and
Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing
by Tim Kelly; Editing by Nathan Layne and Nick Macfie)