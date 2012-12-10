BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer TOacquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
TOKYO Dec 10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Monday it will invest 1 billion yen ($12 million) to begin production of engine turbo chargers in the U.S. state of Indiana, eyeing growing demand for fuel-efficient cars in North America.
Mitsubishi Heavy said it plans to begin mass production at the plant in 2014 with an initial annual production capacity of 600,000 turbo chargers, and will raise that to 1.2 million. Turbo chargers are commonly used in small petrol engines to increase fuel efficiency.
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped offset tepid revenue growth.
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share