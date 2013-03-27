TOKYO, March 27 A lithium-ion battery on a
single Mitsubishi Motors Corp Outlander plug-in hybrid
overheated last week, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday,
as the technology faces scrutiny following failures on Boeing Co
787 Dreamliner jets.
The hybrid was being charged for delivery when the battery,
which was supplied from joint venture owned by Japan's GS Yuasa
Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Motors,
was found damaged and emitting a strange odour. The incident
caused no injuries or damage to the dealership.
Kyoto-based GS Yuasa is also the maker of lithium-ion
batteries for the Dreamliner jet, which has been grounded since
January after two power packs on separate aircraft overheated.
A Mitsubishi Motors official said at a briefing in Tokyo
that the Outlander battery is made in different factory and has
a different design from the ones used by Boeing.
Mitsubishi Motors, which has delivered around 4,000
Outlanders and has orders for 8,000 more vehicles, will halt
production and deliveries to determine the cause of the problem.
The stoppage is estimated to take a week or two, the official
said.