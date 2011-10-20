(Follows alerts)
Oct 21 Mitsubishi Corp has bought a 10
percent interest in a petroleum gas exploration project in
Liberia from Anadarko Petroleum Corp as the Japanese
company looks to explore offshore fields in western Africa, the
Nikkei business daily said.
Japan's biggest trading company will initially contribute
around 1 billion yen ($13 million) for the rights and other
costs and will pitch in additional funds as drilling progresses,
the daily said.
Mitsubishi and Spanish energy company Repsol YPF SA
had each acquired 10 percent of the rights to Block
LB-10, located off the coast of Liberia.
