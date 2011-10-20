(Follows alerts)

Oct 21 Mitsubishi Corp has bought a 10 percent interest in a petroleum gas exploration project in Liberia from Anadarko Petroleum Corp as the Japanese company looks to explore offshore fields in western Africa, the Nikkei business daily said.

Japan's biggest trading company will initially contribute around 1 billion yen ($13 million) for the rights and other costs and will pitch in additional funds as drilling progresses, the daily said.

Mitsubishi and Spanish energy company Repsol YPF SA had each acquired 10 percent of the rights to Block LB-10, located off the coast of Liberia. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen)