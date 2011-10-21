(Follows alerts)
Oct 22 Design changes and inspection problems
are likely to delay the maiden voyage of a homegrown passenger
jet being developed by a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
till the end of 2012, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp had hoped to have a prototype of
the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, or MRJ, take its first flight
between April and June, 2012, the daily said.
The design had to be changed because the company started
using aluminium to make the main wing of the aircraft, the
Nikkei learned.
Additionally, Mitsubishi's effort to strengthen inspection
oversight and the process of transport certification are
expected to delay the process, the paper noted.
The proposed delay may not impact deliveries to customers,
scheduled to begin in 2014, as Mitsubishi has set a longer
testing period than usual, the daily reported.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)