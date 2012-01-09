(Follows alerts)
Jan 10 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corp plans to invest up to 150 billion yen ($1.95 billion) in
European and U.S. asset management firms over three years, the
Nikkei business daily said.
The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc unit wants
to leverage the strong yen to pursue acquisitions as it sees
strong growth potential overseas, the daily said.
Apart from North America and Europe, the trust also plans to
invest in emerging markets like India and South Korea, the paper
reported.
The trust aims to turn overseas asset management firms into
equity-method affiliates by forming alliances that involve both
investments and the dispatch of executives, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.8500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)