Jan 10 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp plans to invest up to 150 billion yen ($1.95 billion) in European and U.S. asset management firms over three years, the Nikkei business daily said.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc unit wants to leverage the strong yen to pursue acquisitions as it sees strong growth potential overseas, the daily said.

Apart from North America and Europe, the trust also plans to invest in emerging markets like India and South Korea, the paper reported.

The trust aims to turn overseas asset management firms into equity-method affiliates by forming alliances that involve both investments and the dispatch of executives, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.8500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)