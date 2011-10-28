(Follows alerts)
Oct 29 Mitsubishi Corp has created a
roughly 10 billion yen ($131.99 million) fund for institutional
investors that will seek high returns by providing loans to
domestic real estate projects, Japanese business daily Nikkei
said.
The mezzanine loans by the fund will generate more interest
income than ordinary loans, but will also have a lower repayment
priority just in case borrowers become bankrupt, the paper
reported.
Created by Diamond Realty Management Inc, which is a wholly
owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi, the fund will indirectly lend
money to commercial facilities and condominiums through trust
banks, the daily learned.
The fund, the first of its kind in Japan, would lower
default risk by lending only in properties with good occupancy
rates and highly creditworthy tenants, the paper said.
The interest income would then be distributed to pension
funds and other institutional investors that provide money to
the fund, the Nikkei said.
Mitsubishi plans to launch one such loan fund every six to
12 months, the daily reported.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)