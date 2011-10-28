(Follows alerts)

Oct 29 Mitsubishi Corp has created a roughly 10 billion yen ($131.99 million) fund for institutional investors that will seek high returns by providing loans to domestic real estate projects, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

The mezzanine loans by the fund will generate more interest income than ordinary loans, but will also have a lower repayment priority just in case borrowers become bankrupt, the paper reported.

Created by Diamond Realty Management Inc, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi, the fund will indirectly lend money to commercial facilities and condominiums through trust banks, the daily learned.

The fund, the first of its kind in Japan, would lower default risk by lending only in properties with good occupancy rates and highly creditworthy tenants, the paper said.

The interest income would then be distributed to pension funds and other institutional investors that provide money to the fund, the Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi plans to launch one such loan fund every six to 12 months, the daily reported. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)