Nov 22 Mitsubishi Corp will be part of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Iraq and start exporting LNG to Japan from as early as 2020, helping Japan secure a stable energy supply, the Nikkei business daily said.

The Japanese conglomerate will form a joint venture with Iraq's state-owned South Gas Co and the Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc to execute the project, the paper reported.

Mitsubishi will hold a 5 percent stake in the $17.2 billion operation for an total investment of 70 billion yen ($909.33 million), it added.

The project is expected to export about 4 million tons of LNG a year worldwide and Mitsubishi's share will be supplied to power and gas utilities in Japan, which is facing a dearth of Nuclear power after the March earthquake and tsunami, the daily said.

The Japanese government will support Mitsubishi through trade insurance offered by the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance organization, the Nikkei added. ($1 = 76.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)