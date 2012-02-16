BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend as iron ore prices soar
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.
Feb 17 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp has withdrawn its plans to increase production of an LCD panel coloring material at its Kurosaki plant as TV sales slow down, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The company had intended to set up a new line to double the production of color resist -- the basis of color filters used in LCD panels -- as its sales increased with the size of LCD TVs, the newspaper said.
The company, which started construction of the new line last spring, has halted the work as lackluster LCD TV sales eroded the profitability since last summer, the daily said.
Mitsubishi Chemical has no plans to invest in expansion in Japan but might concentrate on South Korea, where it makes the material in small amounts, since the country is expected to be a larger market for color resist, the daily said. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Shanghai stocks edged up on Tuesday morning to an 11-week high, as risk appetites were improved on hopes for big flows into stock markets from pension funds plus news that some companies have scrapped new share sales.
Feb 20 The Canada Border Services Agency said on Monday it would investigate whether silicon metal from Brazil, Malaysia and five other countries was being sold at unfairly low prices in Canada after a Quebec-based company filed a complaint.