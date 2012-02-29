March 1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
may handle the entire launch operation for Japan's
H-IIB rocket on behalf of the nation's aerospace agency, the
Nikkei reported.
Mitsubishi may be entrusted with the launch vehicle's
manufacturing and marketing, making it easier to clinch
emerging-market orders for satellite launches, the daily said.
The deal hinges on the firm's third launch of the large
rocket, scheduled for this summer. Mitsubishi Heavy completed
its second successful launch of the H-IIB in January 2011, the
business daily said.
The heavy-machinery maker, which has been entrusted with
blasting H-IIA rockets into space over the last several years,
achieved a 95 percent success rate from 20 launches last
December, the Nikkei said.
Mitsubishi Heavy is scheduled to launch a South Korean
satellite, possibly by the end of this year, marking its first
overseas order using the H-IIA rocket, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)