JAKARTA, Sept 16 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp will invest $600 million to set up a factory that will produce multi-purpose vehicles in Indonesia, its chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

The assembly plant, which will be in the Bekasi area in West Java, is expected to start production in 2017, Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Osamu Masuko said during a visit to Jakarta. (Reporting by Yayat Supriyatna; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)