TOKYO Dec 24 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit
of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, said on Thursday it
would delay the first delivery of its regional jet by around one
year from the original plan.
The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) was slated for delivery in
the April-June quarter of 2017 to Japan's biggest carrier, ANA
Holdings Inc.
The delay comes after Mitsubishi Aircraft decided the
aircraft needs to undergo more testing, the company said.
The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test
flight last month, represents Japan's long-held ambition to
reestablish a commercial aircraft industry that was dismantled
by the United States after Japan's defeat in World War Two.
The MRJ has secured 223 firm orders, most recently in
January when Japan Airlines asked for 32 planes. The biggest
single order, for up to 200 aircraft, was from U.S. regional
airline group SkyWest Inc.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)