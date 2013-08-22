TOKYO Aug 22 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit
of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, will push back the
initial deliveries of its regional jet to mid-2017 due to
problems with procuring engines, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Thursday.
The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan's first commercial
aircraft in half a century, was set to start being delivered to
customers in 2015.
The Nikkei said the company was facing delays in engine
deliveries from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies
Corp.
A Mitsubishi Aircraft spokesman declined to comment on the
Nikkei report. The company is set to hold a news conference in
Tokyo at 0800 GMT.
Mitsubishi Aircraft already has 165 firm orders for the MRJ.
The company has pushed back the jet's test flight and delivery
schedule twice so far.
The plane, which has 70-90 seats, has a sticker price of $42
million. It aims to compete with jets made by Brazil's Embraer
and Canada's Bombardier. The first delivery
of the jet, developed at a cost of $1.9 billion, will go to
Japanese airline ANA Holdings.