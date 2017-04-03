* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama
* Conducting 27-day maintenance at Naoshima from March 20
* Lead output to drop due to lower supply of battery scrap
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp
said on Monday it planned to produce 177,186 tonnes of
refined copper during April-September, up 13 percent from the
same period last year as it takes on more smelting capacity.
Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expects output at its
Naoshima Smelter and Refinery in western Japan to rise 4 percent
while production at Onahama Smelting and Refining, north of
Tokyo, is planned to increase about 30 percent, it said.
The Onahama plant is jointly owned with Dowa Holdings Co Ltd
and Furukawa Co Ltd.
As part of an agreement between the partners, Mitsubishi
Materials is gradually taking a part of the smelting capacity
previously assigned to Dowa, starting from the last financial
year.
Dowa said on Monday its copper output during April-September
is expected to fall 17.7 percent from a year earlier while
Furukawa said it planed to increase its first-half output by 1.3
percent.
"Overall local copper demand has been steady," a spokesman
at Mitsubishi Materials said.
The company is conducting a 27-day maintenance at the
Naoshima plant from March 20 and it plans a 21-day maintenance
at the Onahama plant starting from October 21.
Mitsubishi Materials plans to cut its lead output between
April and September by 1.9 percent due to lower supply of lead
battery scrap.
The company's output plan is detailed below, with
comparisons against planned production in the second half of the
financial 2016/17 year that ended March 31 and actual production
in the first half of 2016/17.
(copper and lead in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):
H1 FY17/18 H2 FY16/17 H1 FY16/17
Copper 177,186 160,272 156,888
Lead 13,728 14,082 13,998
Gold 24,798 25,500 19,080
Silver 190,998 187,002 178,026
