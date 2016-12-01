OSLO Dec 1 Mitsubishi Corp:

* Mitsubishi Corporation says will merge its two salmon farming companies in Chile, Salmones Humboldt and Cermaq Chile

* Mitsubishi Corporation bought Cermaq ASA in 2014

* The merged company holds 130 licenses and 15 hatcheries

* With the merger of the two companies, synergies can be realized, increasing levels of competitiveness of the new company (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)