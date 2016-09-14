TOKYO, Sept 15 Mitsubishi Corp plans to raise its stake in Lawson Inc to more than 50 percent from 33 percent now and make the Japanese convenience store chain a subsidiary, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Lawson declined to comment. Mitsubishi Corp, a trading firm, was not immediately available for comment.

The Nikkei newspaper reporter earlier that Mitsubishi Corp was considering increasing its stake through a tender offer that could cost more than 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion).

