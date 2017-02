TOKYO, April 2 Mitsubishi Materials Corp , Japan's third-biggest copper smelter, said it plans April-September copper output of 166,548 tonnes, up 24 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Damage to the firm's mainstay Onahama plant in northern Japan after last year's devastating March 11 earthquake reduced the company's production in the same period a year ago.

