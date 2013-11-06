TOKYO Nov 6 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday it aims to almost double its sales in China to 200,000 vehicles in the year through March 2017, compared with the 110,000 vehicles it expects to sell this business year.

It also forecast sales of 390,000 vehicles in the ASEAN region in 2016/17, the final year of its new mid-term business plan, up from 270,000 projected this year, and 110,000 vehicles in Russia, up from 90,000. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)