March 19 Asset administrator Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services appointed Ken McCarney as chief executive.

McCarney replaces Glenn Henderson, who will remain an adviser.

McCarney, who joined the company in 2007, established the Dublin office and was most recently instrumental in the acquisition of Meridian Fund Services, Mitsubishi said.

He will retain the position of chief operating officer.