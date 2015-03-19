BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
March 19 Asset administrator Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services appointed Ken McCarney as chief executive.
McCarney replaces Glenn Henderson, who will remain an adviser.
McCarney, who joined the company in 2007, established the Dublin office and was most recently instrumental in the acquisition of Meridian Fund Services, Mitsubishi said.
He will retain the position of chief operating officer. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.