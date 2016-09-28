Sept 28 Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd are in
final talks to merge their nuclear fuel businesses as early as
spring, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The merger is expected to keep the nuclear operations of
these companies afloat, even though most of Japan's nuclear
reactors remain idle, the Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/2d4RQUg)
The integration would let the trio cut costs by streamlining
manufacturing bases and other related operations, the Nikkei
reported.
All the three companies could not be reached for comment.
A March 2011 earthquake and tsunami had triggered meltdowns
at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (Tepco) Fukushima Daiichi
plant, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The meltdowns in three Fukushima reactors spewed radiation
over a wide area of the countryside, contaminating water, food
and air. More than 160,000 people were evacuated from nearby
towns.
Since the Fukushima disaster, the Japanese government has
implemented stricter safety regulations on nuclear plant
operators, leaving many reactors idle.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)