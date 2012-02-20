* Mitsubishi heading to China to pitch Australian iron ore
* China's Sinosteel, Baosteel, Angang tipped as possible
* Mitsubishi open to selling up to 50 pct stake in
* South Korea's Posco watching from the sidelines
By Sonali Paul and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Feb 20 Japan's
Mitsubishi Corp plans to head to Beijing soon to line
up a partner -- possibly Sinosteel or Baoshan Iron &
Steel -- for a $10 billion Australian iron ore and
port and rail development, people close to the deal said.
Mitsubishi has bought out its 50 percent partner Murchison
Metals to take full control of the Jack Hills iron ore
mine and the Oakajee port and rail project for A$325 million
($347 million) in a deal that closed on Monday.
The Japanese trading house has flagged it wants to bring in
new partners to help fund the A$5.9 billion cost of building the
Oakajee port and railway and the $3.7 billion expansion of the
Jack Hills mine in the mid-west region of Western Australia,
south of the main Pilbara iron ore region.
"That's the plan. With the stake buy done, Mitsubishi will
move to get a partner for the rail and mine, preferably a
Chinese investor," a source familiar with the deal said, adding
that a Chinese investor was preferred as it would also be a
customer.
Mitsubishi wants to get a deal done in the next
6-12 months so it can move on with the project and could sell a
30 to 50 percent stake.
"At the moment they are open minded on the stake that would
be sold," the source said.
Whoever gets involved will need deep pockets, and there are
not too many companies that fit the bill.
"This is a world class project. It's going to be a challenge
to finance and you're going to need people with balance sheets
to support it," said a person familiar with Oakajee's evolution.
Sinosteel is seen as the most likely partner, as
it is developing iron ore mines in the same area, a new iron ore
belt that Asian steel makers want to see developed to challenge
Australia's dominant iron ore producers, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton .
A spokesman for Sinosteel Midwest, Sinosteel's Australian
mining operation, declined to comment.
While a resouces joint venture between a Japanese and
Chinese company may seem politically difficult given regional
rivalries, economic necessity is bringing companies in the two
countries together.
For Japanese trading houses, China is a huge market waiting
to be supplied with resources and consumer goods, and Chinese
companies have the cheap funding sources essential for major
mining and energy projects.
If Mitsubishi and Sinosteel teamed up on the Jack Hills and
Oakajee projects, they would be following in the footsteps of
Mitsui and China's Shenhua Group, who teamed up in 2010 to chase
coal developments.
Other potential partners in the port and rail project could
be Angang Steel Co, which is a partner in the Karara
iron ore mine with Gindalbie Metals in the same region,
and Baosteel, people watching the process said.
South Korea's POSCO, which owns a 14 percent
stake in Murchison Metals, had been seen as a potential
stakeholder in the Western Australian projects. However a
spokesman in Seoul said no decision has been made.
Australia's top coal transporter, QR National, is
also keeping an eye on the Oakajee project.
"We're interested in seeing (Oakajee) going ahead and we'd
be interested if there's an opportunity," QR National spokesman
Mark Hairsine said.
($1 = 0.9364 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rebekah Kebede in PERTH, Yuko Inoue in
TOKYO and Hyun-Joo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Pullin)