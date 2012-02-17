(Recasts and writes through)
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO Feb 17 Mitsubishi Corp
said on Monday it had bought an 18 percent stake in Peruvian
copper project Quellaveco, a hotly contested asset among
Japanese trading and mining companies - in a deal reportedly
worth $760 million to $890 million.
Japan's largest trading house outbid JX Nippon Mining and
Metals Corp, the parent of Japan's biggest copper
smelter Pan Pacific Copper, Mitsui & Co and one other
Japanese trading company, an industry source said.
Global giant Anglo American, which owns nearly 82
percent of the project, said in September it needed $3 billion
in capital for the project. The mine is slated to open in 2016
and produce around 225,000 tonnes of copper a year. It would
have a 28 year lifespan.
Mitsubishi bought the holding from the International Finance
Corp, a lending arm of the World Bank. The Nikkei business daily
said Mitsubishi paid about 60-70 billion yen.
Mitsubishi has shown increased interest in South American
copper assets, partly to feed growing Asian demand for the
metal. Chile and Peru are the world's No. 1 and No. 2 copper
producers, respectively.
Last November, Mitsubishi agreed to acquire a 24.5 percent
stake in Anglo's southern Chilean properties for $5.4 billion.
That deal upset Chile's state-run miner Codelco, which
thought it had an option to buy 49 percent of Anglo's assets in
southern Chile and has filed a lawsuit to fight its case.
Mitsubishi's copper output will jump 80 percent to 250,000
tonnes of copper in the new financial year starting in April, up
from 140,000 tonnes, as a result of the Anglo Sur's properties
in southern Chile.
($1 = 78.92 yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)