TOKYO Jan 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday it would recall about 252,133 ek-Wagon minivehicles and six other minivehicles in Japan because of oil leaks.

No accidents have been reported from the problems, a spokesman said. ($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham)