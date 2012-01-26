BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Jan 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday it would recall about 252,133 ek-Wagon minivehicles and six other minivehicles in Japan because of oil leaks.
No accidents have been reported from the problems, a spokesman said. ($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.