TOKYO May 21 Mitsubishi Electric Corp said it is prepared to offer support to ailing chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, along with Renesas's two other major shareholders, as Japan's chip industry struggles for a footing amid stiff global competition.

Renesas - a product of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp - posted a bigger-than-expected annual operating loss this month, sending its shares tumbling and prompting analysts to suggest it may need to raise capital.

Japanese chipmakers have been hit hard over the past year by natural disasters in Japan and Thailand, a sluggish economy and a strong yen, with many falling into the red on an operating basis.

"The three companies have agreed to support if necessary," Mitsubishi Electric's president Kenichiro Yamanishi told reporters at a news conference, although he said the nature of the support had not been decided.

"We have not had discussions yet about financial support," he said. "It depends on what Renesas decides. If they do need support, they will make a request and we will respond to that."

The potential support for Renesas - the world's largest maker of microcontroller chips used in automobiles - comes after Micron Technology said it is in talks to buy Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which was driven into bankruptcy protection by tough market conditions and stiff competition.

Goldman Sachs on Friday downgraded its rating on Renesas to "sell" from "neutral" and cut its price target by almost half, saying restructuring costs and a slow earnings recovery has increased downside risks.

The brokerage lowered its target price to 280 yen from 530 and said the company may need to raise more capital, perhaps by issuing new shares.

Renesas logged an operating loss of 57 billion yen in the year to March, 2012, worse than a previous forecast for a loss of 48 billion yen. Sales fell by a fifth.

Shares in the company, whose chips are used in Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus luxury car and Nintendo Co Ltd's Wii game console, have tumbled 36 percent since the annual result on May 9. The stock closed on Monday at 269 yen.

Renesas also makes power semiconductors, which control the flow of power in gadgets, and system chips, used to control multiple functions in cars and electronics. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Pullin)