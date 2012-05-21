* No discussions yet about financial support - Mitsubishi
* Renesas shares have fallen 36 percent since May 9
TOKYO May 21 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
said it is prepared to offer support to ailing chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp, along with Renesas's two other major
shareholders, as Japan's chip industry struggles for a footing
amid stiff global competition.
Renesas - a product of successive mergers of the chip
divisions of Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC
Corp - posted a bigger-than-expected annual operating
loss this month, sending its shares tumbling and prompting
analysts to suggest it may need to raise capital.
Japanese chipmakers have been hit hard over the past year by
natural disasters in Japan and Thailand, a sluggish economy and
a strong yen, with many falling into the red on an operating
basis.
"The three companies have agreed to support if necessary,"
Mitsubishi Electric's president Kenichiro Yamanishi told
reporters at a news conference, although he said the nature of
the support had not been decided.
"We have not had discussions yet about financial support,"
he said. "It depends on what Renesas decides. If they do need
support, they will make a request and we will respond to that."
The potential support for Renesas - the world's largest
maker of microcontroller chips used in automobiles - comes after
Micron Technology said it is in talks to buy Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which was driven into bankruptcy
protection by tough market conditions and stiff
competition.
Goldman Sachs on Friday downgraded its rating on Renesas to
"sell" from "neutral" and cut its price target by almost half,
saying restructuring costs and a slow earnings recovery has
increased downside risks.
The brokerage lowered its target price to 280 yen from 530
and said the company may need to raise more capital, perhaps by
issuing new shares.
Renesas logged an operating loss of 57 billion yen in the
year to March, 2012, worse than a previous forecast for a loss
of 48 billion yen. Sales fell by a fifth.
Shares in the company, whose chips are used in Toyota Motor
Corp's Lexus luxury car and Nintendo Co Ltd's
Wii game console, have tumbled 36 percent since the annual
result on May 9. The stock closed on Monday at 269 yen.
Renesas also makes power semiconductors, which control the
flow of power in gadgets, and system chips, used to control
multiple functions in cars and electronics.
