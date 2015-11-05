TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's biggest trading firm
Mitsubishi Corp cut its full-year profit forecast by 17
percent on Thursday, blaming a worse-than-expected fall in
prices of commodities such as oil and coking coal.
Chief Financial Officer Shuma Uchino said he expects no
quick recovery in commodities markets and that the company may
delay expansion plans such as for coal mines in Australia.
Like international oil majors and mining companies, Japanese
trading houses have been caught flat-footed by the rout in
commodities brought about by falling demand from top consumer
China where economic growth has slowed.
Mitsubishi now expects group net profit of 300 billion yen
($2.47 billion) for the year through March 2016, instead of 360
billion yen estimated three months prior.
The new forecast fell below the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean
estimate of 353 billion yen.
"We are cutting our profit estimate as the prices of natural
resources have fallen more than we had anticipated," Uchino said
at a media briefing. "We had expected to see a recovery in
commodities prices in around 2017, but under the current
environment, the recovery may be delayed by about one year."
Mitsubishi's shares fell more than 6 percent in Thursday
trade.
Hit by plunging prices of oil and coal, the Tokyo-based
company cut its full-year net profit estimate in the energy
sector to 55 billion yen from 80 billion yen, and in metals to a
loss of 35 billion yen from profit of 7 billion yen.
The downgrade of the metals estimate was mainly due to an
operational loss on coking coal assets, Uchino said.
Mitsubishi, in partnership with BHP Billiton Ltd,
operates the world biggest coking coal export business from
Australia. The pair has been investing in mines to increase
output.
"We may have to adjust the timing of the planned investment
in the existing resource assets depending on the market
environment," Uchino said.
($1 = 121.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)