TOKYO, April 26 Mitsubishi Corp won't boost its natural resources assets on a net basis for the next three years after a commodity slump forced it to warn of its first ever annual loss, the chief executive of Japan's biggest trading house said.

"We want to make an adjustment in our portfolio of resource and non-resource assets so that we will be able to manage a commodity slump as big as the recent one," its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Takehiko Kakiuchi told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"We plan not to increase our resource assets on a net basis for the next three years while we put most of our management focus on non-resource operations," he said.

The commitment to freeze its assets growth is a major change in strategy for Mitsubishi, which has invested aggressively in resources over the past several years.

The trading company warned last month that it will post its first ever annual loss for the year to March 31, hurt by huge writedowns from a slump in commodities.

Like major international oil and mining companies, Mitsubishi has been caught off guard by steep falls in the prices of goods from oil to coking coal as China's economic growth has slowed. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)