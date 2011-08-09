* Taiwan Power selects M'bishi Heavy, M'bishi Corp, CTCI-report

* Project seen worth over $2.6 bln; for 2,400 MW coal-fired units-report (Adds Mitsubishi Heavy comment, details)

TOKYO Aug 10 Taiwan Power Co has selected a consortium of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Mitsubishi Corp and CTCI Corp as the preferred bidder to develop a Taiwanese power plant project worth more than 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion yen), the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

The three firms aim to win the project to add three state-of-the-art coal-fired units with total capacity of 2,400 megawatts, the report said.

If the group wins the order, it will deliver the power generators, boilers and turbines as early as autumn 2015, the report said.

A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman said the company could not comment on the report because a deal has not been concluded. A Mitsubishi Corp spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)