TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday it and Taiwanese engineering firm CTCI Corp have jointly won a full turnkey contract for three coal-fired power generating units with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts from Taiwan Power Co .

Talk in the industry puts the value of the deal at more than 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), but a Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman did not confirm that figure.

The three units, each with 800 MW capacity, will start commercial operations successively in November 2015, November 2016 and November 2020, Mitsubishi Heavy said.

Taiwan Power plans to scrap existing power units at the plant and replace them with the new ones. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)