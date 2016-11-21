Nov 21 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) named Christopher Marks managing director and head of emerging markets, EMEA, in its banking arm.

Marks, who is based in London, will report to Sebastien Rozes, head of corporate banking for EMEA.

Marks previously worked at the African Development Bank as a senior adviser. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)