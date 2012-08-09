BRIEF-FDA exempts Evoke from requirement for human factor validation study
(Mitsubishi corrects number of affected vehicles in Canada)
Aug 9 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is recalling a small number of its all-electric cars in the United States due to the possibility that the front and side airbag systems may be deactivated.
The Japanese automaker is recalling 261 of its 2012 model i-MiEV subcompact hatchbacks because an incompatibility between the airbag sensors and the self-diagnostic software may cause the side and curtain airbags not to deploy, or the front airbags to deploy late in a crash, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.
If the airbag system were deactivated, a warning light would illuminate to alert the driver, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Mitsubishi, which will replace the sensors, was unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue, according to NHTSA documents.
A similar recall also will be launched in Canada, affecting up to 49 vehicles, according to NHTSA documents and Mitsubishi officials. (Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark Bertolini on Wednesday said the individual Obamacare exchanges are in a "death spiral" where rising premiums push out healthy customers and leave only the sickest customers behind, which then drives up premium rates further.
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS