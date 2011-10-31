(Adds details, background, share price)
TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp
said it expected factory automation orders to weaken
from October on dwindling demand for switches, lasers and other
equipment used to help run solar cell and semiconductor plants.
Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Siemens (SIEGn.DE),
General Electric , Rockwell Automation and
Schneider Electric , nudged down its full-year sales
forecast by 1.6 percent on Monday, but it kept its operating
profit forecast unchanged at 240 billion yen, broadly in line
with the market consensus, citing cost cuts.
Investment by Japanese automakers and by makers of small and
medium-size panels for tablet PCs and smartphones remain bright
spots, but investment appetite is dwindling among makers of
solar cells, semiconductors and large liquid crystal displays,
Executive Officer Hiroki Yoshimatsu told reporters.
Mitsubishi Electric eked out a 0.1 percent rise in
July-September operating profit to 61.4 billion yen, a 0.3
percent fall in sales, for an operating profit margin of 6.5
percent.
Its net profit fell 5.9 percent to 42.4 billion yen on
appraisal costs for shareholdings.
Shares in Mitsubishi Electric, one of the few Japanese
electronics firms to have an operating profit margin of more
than 5 percent, were up 0.4 percent at 753 yen, broadly in line
with moves for Tokyo's electric machinery subindex .
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)