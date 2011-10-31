Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 31 Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Monday that it expected factory automation orders to weaken from October, on shrinking demand for equipment used to help run solar cell and chip plants.
Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Siemens (SIEGn.DE), General Electric , Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric , revised down its full-year sales forecast by 1.6 percent on Monday, but it kept its profit forecast unchanged, citing cost cuts. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.