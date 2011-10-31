TOKYO Oct 31 Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Monday that it expected factory automation orders to weaken from October, on shrinking demand for equipment used to help run solar cell and chip plants.

Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Siemens (SIEGn.DE), General Electric , Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric , revised down its full-year sales forecast by 1.6 percent on Monday, but it kept its profit forecast unchanged, citing cost cuts. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)