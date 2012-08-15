Aug 16 Mitsubishi Estate Co's debts will touch an all-time high of 2.11 trillion yen ($26.76 billion) at the end of the fiscal year as it includes special-purpose companies handling redevelopment to its consolidated earnings, the Nikkei business daily said.

Real estate firms often use special-purpose companies (SPCs) to keep large projects off their books to prevent their balance sheets from ballooning, the daily said.

New accounting rules taking effect from the fiscal year ending March 2014 will require companies to include such SPCs to their consolidated earnings, Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi Estate, Japan's largest property developer by market value, included six SPCs to its consolidated earnings in the first quarter of this year. This caused interest-bearing debt to grow about 350 billion yen, the daily said.

The company is lowering its consolidated pre-tax profit forecast for the year by 4 billion yen to 105 billion yen, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 78.8600 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)