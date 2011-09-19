TOKYO, Sept 19 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd.'s computer network was hacked at factories that
build submarines and missiles and make components for nuclear
power plants in the first such attack targeting Japan's defense
industry, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Monday.
Information from the company's computer system was seen
stolen in the cyber attack, the Yomiuri said without citing
where it got the information.
A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman confirmed the cyber attack, but
said the firm was still investigating the case including the
possibility of information leaks.
Yomiuri newspaper said about 80 virus-infected computers
were found at MHI's headquarters in Tokyo as well as
manufacturing and research and development sites including Kobe
Shipyard & Machinery Works, Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works
and Nagoya Guidance & Propulsion System Works.
Kobe Shipyard currently builds submarines and
makes components to build nuclear power stations, while the
Nagasaki Shipyard makes escort ships. The Nagoya plant makes
guided missiles and rocket engines, the paper said citing
unnamed sources.
(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Ed Lane)